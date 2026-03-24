'Hannah Montana' turns 20: All about the anniversary special

Miley Cyrus and guests celebrate the world premiere of the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 23, 2026. (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

We're pumpin' up the party, because it's the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

Disney+ and Hulu kicked off the "Hannahversary" celebration Monday night in Hollywood with a star-studded premiere for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

Miley Cyrus, who starred as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit Disney Channel series, stepped out on the purple carpet at the event alongside some of her former co-stars, including Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles.

Her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was also by her side, as well as her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and sister Brandi Cyrus. Also in attendance were celebrities including Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Lainey Wilson.

The Hannah Montana special, hosted by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, is described as a "love letter to fans." In it, Cyrus revisits iconic moments from the Disney Channel show, and also performs some of her hit songs that many know and love.

"Without you all, this show would have never been what it is," Miley Cyrus told the audience at the premiere. "Tonight isn't about looking back into the past, but it's about what it means to us still tonight."

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is available to stream now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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