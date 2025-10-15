Halloween costume ideas for country music fans

Are you still looking for costume ideas for Halloween? Why not try to recreate these looks by some of your favorite artists in country music?
Alan Jackson water skiing in the “Chattahoochee” music video
Doug Douglason from Hot Country Knights
Carrie Underwood in the “Before He Cheats” music video
Blake Shelton with a mullet from the “Ol’ Red” music video
Trace Adkins wearing a black cowboy hat and ponytail
Priscilla Block wearing a safety vest
Brantley Gilbert in the “Bottoms Up” music video
Dolly Parton from the ”9 To 5″ music video
Kenny Rogers in “The Gambler”
Miranda Lambert from the “Kerosene” music video
Miranda Lambert from the “Mama’s Broken Heart” music video
Eric Church with sunglasses and a leather jacket on
Chris Stapleton’s iconic cowboy hat and beard
Garth Brooks from the cover of his album “The Chase”
Garth Brooks as “Chris Gaines”
Anyone from the cast of Hee Haw
Anyone from the cast of “The Dukes of Hazzard”
Anyone from the movie “Smokey and the Bandit”
HARDY with a baseball cap and goatee
Jelly Roll with his face tattoos and backwards cap
Post Malone with his hat and face tattoos
Toby Keith holding a Red Solo Cup
Lainey Wilson wearing a cowboy hat and bell-bottoms
Parker McCollum wearing a cap, a t-shirt, and a gold chain
Luke Combs from the “When It Rains It Pours” music video
Morgan Wallen from the “Up Down” music video
Billy Ray Cyrus and his mullet
Shania Twain from the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” music video
Shania Twain and her Canadian tuxedo from the “Any Man Of Mine” music video
Shania Twain from the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video
Reba McEntire from the “Fancy” music video
Reba McEntire from the “Take It Back” music video
Ronnie Dunn and his sunglasses
Willie Nelson and his bandana
What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below, or better yet, send us a photo of your costume by uploading it via our station’s smartphone app.