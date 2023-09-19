Hallmark Channel announces its holiday lineup. Yes, already.

It's barely the start of pumpkin spice season, but Hallmark Channel is already ready to start the "most wonderful time of the year."

The network has laid out its plans for the upcoming holiday movie season, which kicks off with its round-the-clock holiday programming on Friday, October 20.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies' Miracles of Christmas ring in the yuletide season, the network has announced.

All-told, 40 new original movie premieres will roll out across Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and its subscription streaming service Hallmark Movies Now for the 2023 holiday season.

Turkey Day will see Merry Thanksgiving Weekend, featuring an "all new original movie premiere" at 8 p.m. ET.

"Starting Friday, November 24 and continuing through Sunday, November 26 fans can take a break from their holiday shopping and enjoy a double feature with new movies premiering at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET each night," the network shares.

Hallmark Movies Now is boasting hundreds of holiday titles and will give users early access to exclusive branded movies, to boot.

So, if you're craving that one Christmas movie where the uptight career woman gets stranded back in her small hometown during the holidays, only to meet-cute with that former dork from high school who had a glow-up, you're in luck.

They've got every one of those.

