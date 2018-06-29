By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is literally the cutest thing, ever. Even though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are artists and they were artists before they met, they both still encourage each other to go for the gold. Gwen Stefani just got a 25-day Vegas Residency and her boyfriend of over 2 years is super supportive, filling her dressing room up with flowers including sunflowers and orchids also he has been in Vegas to support his other half as well.

Stefani posted on Instagram photos of the two, including one showing them in her dressing room with her kids and niece, whose dad, the singer’s brother Todd Stefani, also joined in on the festivities.