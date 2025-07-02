Guy Remmers talks Theo's emotional journey in 'The Buccaneers' season 2: 'A roller coaster'

(SPOILER ALERT) Theo is going through it in the latest episode of The Buccaneers.

In the third episode of season 2, the Duke of Tintagel is not only dealing with the discovery that his wife, Nan (Kristine Frøseth), was intimate with his best friend, Guy (Matthew Broome), the night before their wedding — he's also coming to terms with the fact that his mother knew about the affair and chose not to tell him about it.

Guy Remmers, who plays Duke Theo on the show, spoke to ABC Audio about his character's intense emotional journey.

"Such a roller coaster," Remmers said. "The betrayal of his mother, the betrayal of his best friend, you know, there were so many life-changing, uprooting things that happens to him."

While the subject matter of the episode was emotionally intense, Remmers said it was a dream to get to play.

"It was a treat. It was an absolute pleasure. It's an actor's dream to have all those huge emotional, turbulent things happen to you and you get to try and see the world through that person's eyes," Remmers said. "It was a pleasure. Challenging, but exciting."

Episode three also finds Lizzy engaged to her new suitor, Hector. After a first season without any viable romantic prospects for her character, actress Aubri Ibrag said seeing Lizzy explore love connections in season 2 was what she hoped for.

"I think she's finally sort of come out of a comfort zone and put herself out there and opened herself up to the opportunity of love after being hurt in season 1," Ibrag said. "That's what I really hoped for, for Lizzy."

New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

