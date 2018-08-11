Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 11, 2018

Granger Smith’s Semi Turns Over On Highway

Comments

Related

View Larger
Granger Smith’s Semi Turns Over On Highway

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

SO glad everyone is okay. Granger Smith even said that his driver walked away without a scratch. He posted the Instagram post below to fill his fans in but says “See you tonight on stage in Baltimore.” He doesn’t let anything slow him down!

Instagram Photo

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation