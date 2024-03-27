'Good Times': J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown and more get animated in trailer from Netflix

Good Times, the classic Norman Lear sitcom, gets animated in a new trailer from Netflix.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's J.B. Smoove, Community's Yvette Nicole Brown, black-ish alumna Marsai Martin and more lend their voices to the project, which was co-produced by the late TV icon's production company, Steph Curry's Unanimous Media and Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door.

According to Sony Pictures Television, the "animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie (Smoove) and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly (Brown), scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior (Jay Pharoah), activist daughter Grey (Martin), and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin (Gerald "Slink" Johnson)."

Yes, a drug-dealing infant.

The producers continue, "It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family, there's more than enough to go around."

Wanda Sykes is also heard in the trailer, playing Junior's teacher, who suggests the flunking student should turn to OnlyFans instead of hoping for a degree.

All 10 episodes will be available on Netflix Friday, April 12.

