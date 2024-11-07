'Golden Bachelorette' recap: The men reflect on their collective "bromance"

Joan Vassos' suitors reunited on Wednesday night for a heartfelt "Men Tell All" episode of the Golden Bachelorette.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the men reminisced about their journey on the show in front of an audience and revisited some of the hilarious memories they shared.

"The bromance here was just absolutely unbelievable," Gary said about the group of men. Host Jesse Palmer also highlighted how the men supported each other despite the fact they were all vying for the heart of Vassos.

The audience was moved to tears when Jonathan, the 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa, read a sweet message that Mark left him one morning on a post-it note.

Fan favorite Charles L. also spoke about the friendship he has with all the men and how the The Golden Bachelorette experience has given him the confidence to start dating again.

"I was worried [about] what my daughters would think about me, to date again ... and also I was not sure what my relatives would think about me [dating] due to my cultural background," he said. "But the support I received, the love I received from my daughters and my family and relatives -- that worry is gone."

An audience member then suggested that Charles should be the next "Golden Bachelor."

After Pascal's dramatic exit in last week's episode, the 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, took the hot seat to discuss his "difficult decision" to say goodbye to her in Tahiti.

"I hope I didn't hurt her," Pascal said, adding, "She's a wonderful woman and now I'm watching and I see her say that she's not worthy of love -- she's totally wrong. I think she is worthy of love, I just wasn't able to give her what she was looking for at the time."

When it finally came time to talk to Vassos, Pascal said he hoped him leaving the show led to Vassos finding the right person. She said she has no hard feelings towards him, and that she wants "nothing but the best" for him.

Vassos also told all the men that she wanted to remain friends with them.

Next week, we'll see how Vassos' journey as the Golden Bachelorette ends in part two of the season finale, as she heads to Bora Bora with Chock and Guy.

