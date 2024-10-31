'Golden Bachelorette' recap: A suitor tells Joan he’s 'not in love' with her

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and her remaining men traveled to French Polynesia and explored the islands of Tahiti during their meaningful overnight dates.

This week marked part one of the Golden Bachelorette finale, and before the dates, Vassos said she had a connection with all three of her suitors: Pascal, Guy and Chock.

Vassos also said that she wanted to use each date as a way to get to know each man on a more emotional level without cameras present.

On her first date, she and Guy explored the island of Mo'orea on a boat and had a romantic dinner. Guy recalled his hometown date with Vassos last week and told her how his family adored her. He also told her about how he's been thinking more about their future together.

Her second overnight date was with Chock, who has appeared to be her strongest connection throughout the season. The couple explored the island on an ATV and had a romantic dinner on a cruise ship. Vassos expressed to Chock how much he was on her mind, and Chock told her that he was "falling in love" with her. The end of their date left Vassos feeling "confident" in their connection.

Vassos' final date with Pascal included Tahitian dancing and a Tahitian feast. During their date, they participated in a traditional Tahitian bonding ceremony, where they each "released" their fears in the ocean.

Following the ceremony, the salon owner from Chicago opened up to Vassos about the difficult time he's been having and while he cares about her, he told her that he's "not in love" with her.

In the end, Pascal cut the date short, leaving Vassos feeling "unlovable" and questioning whether she'll be able to find love again.

Stay tuned to see if Vassos' journey to finding love gets a happily ever after. But first, all the men are reuniting next week for the men tell all episode.

