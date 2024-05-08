'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' now available on HD Digital

While it's still in the theaters, the new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available to own or rent in HD Digital on platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

The follow-up to the 2021 hit Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees that movie's stars, including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, joining original 'Busters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson — and even Annie Potts — to take on Garraka, an apocalyptic demon who freezes New York City solid in the middle of the summer.

Helping the gang are series newcomers Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem, a scammer who finds he might literally hold the ability to save the city in the palms of his hands, and Patton Oswalt's Dr. Wartzki, an eccentric academic who schools them on the Garraka lore.

When asked by ABC Audio what being in the movie was like for a dyed-in-the-wool geek like him, the veteran of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Oscar-winning animated film Ratatouille, and dozens of other projects on the big and small screen, was still at a loss for words.

"I mean, I got to be in a Ghostbusters movie for crying out loud," he gushed.

"I don't know ... I'm not dodging your question, but I'm being honest and going, I don't have the words yet to articulate it," Oswalt says.

He continued, "I hung out with Dan Aykroyd for weeks in London. It was the best."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes packed with supplemental material, including deleted scenes and a gag reel — all of which are teased in a new video posted by Sony Pictures.

