George Strait’s longtime manager, Erv Woolsey, has passed away at the age of 80

George Strait share the news of the unfortunate passing of his longtime manager, Erv Woolsey, yesterday (March 20) on social media. Strait and Woolsey had worked together for about 45 years and The King said Woolsey was ”most importantly my friend for even longer.”

Eugene Ervine Woolsey passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida after complications from surgery, Music Row reported.

Dierks Bentley, Lee Ann Womack, Clay Walker, Ronnie Milsap, and Ian Munsick were a few more artists Woolsey worked with over the years.