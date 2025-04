ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: George Strait performs during The Cowboy Rides Away Tour at Philips Arena on March 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

It’s not every day that you show up to work and get to take a selfie with the King of Country Music.

That’s exactly what happened to Becky Gonzalez over the weekend. Becky was working her Saturday shift at the drive-thru window of the Cotulla, Texas Dairy Queen when George Strait pulled up for lunch.