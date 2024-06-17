George Strait breaks attendance record with biggest concert ever held in the U.S.

George Strait

George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By Woody

George Strait continues to add to his already iconic career!

The King set a new record for holding the biggest concert in America on Saturday (June 15) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas with an attendance of 110,905.

“We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn! Just invite me back, I’ll come!” George said to the record setting crowd.

Fellow Texas natives, Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman, opened up the show for The King.

