By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well this has to be a new record. The highest paid actor this year was George Clooney. How is that a record you ask… well the guy wasn’t in ANY movies this year! Pretty amazing accomplishment, right?!

George hasn’t been in any movies this year, but he made $233 million from the recent $1 BILLION purchase of his ‘Casamigos’ tequila brand . . . and he got some more dough from his endorsements and older movies.

George made a total of $239 million . . . easily enough to be #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actors.’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a distant second with $124 million.

He was also #2 last year . . . behind Mark Wahlberg of all people.

Here’s this year’s Top 10:

1. George Clooney, $239 million

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, $124 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., $81 million

4. Chris Hemsworth, $64.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6. Will Smith , $42 million

7. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $40.5 million

8. Adam Sandler, $39.5 million . . . Mostly through his deal with Netflix.

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $38.5 million

10. Chris Evans, $34 million