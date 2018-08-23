Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2018

George Clooney Was Highest Paid Actor This Year, But Wasn't In Any Movies…

George Clooney Was Highest Paid Actor This Year, But Wasn’t In Any Movies…

By MelissaOnK923

Well this has to be a new record. The highest paid actor this year was George Clooney. How is that a record you ask… well the guy wasn’t in ANY movies this year! Pretty amazing accomplishment, right?!

George hasn’t been in any movies this year, but he made $233 million from the recent $1 BILLION purchase of his ‘Casamigos’ tequila brand . . . and he got some more dough from his endorsements and older movies.

George made a total of $239 million . . . easily enough to be #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actors.’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a distant second with $124 million.

He was also #2 last year . . . behind Mark Wahlberg of all people.

Here’s this year’s Top 10:

1. George Clooney, $239 million

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, $124 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., $81 million

4. Chris Hemsworth, $64.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6. Will Smith , $42 million

7. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $40.5 million

8. Adam Sandler, $39.5 million . . . Mostly through his deal with Netflix.

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $38.5 million

10. Chris Evans, $34 million

