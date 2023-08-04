Garth Brooks partners with Bass Pro Shops for his third ‘The Limited Series’ box set

Garth Brooks is teaming up with Bass Pro Shops for his third edition of The Limited Series box set which is set to come out this fall.

The new collection will contain seven CDs, including his forthcoming unannounced new studio album.

Back In 2022, Brooks played a series of shows in the Midwest to celebrate the opening of the Bass Pro Shops Thunder Ridge Arena near Branson, Missouri which celebrated the brand’s 50th anniversary. The company is expanding its partnership with Brooks by offering the box available only on their website and stores with a new Triple Live cover from the celebratory run of sold out shows.

The set is scheduled to show up at your local Bass Pro Shop store between November 27th and December 4th and will cost $29.95.

Brooks first issued The Limited Series in 1998 containing his first six albums packaged together with a bonus song on each. In 2005, he released the second volume that included a DVD of never-before-seen footage and videos. Brooks has followed the collections with a variety of other boxes featuring exclusive music and packaging. Fans can find all the previous box sets for purchase on Amazon.