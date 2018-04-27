Garth Brooks Asks Keith Urban For Advice on Playing Festivals

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Can you believe it’ll be Garth Brooks’ first major festival in the “modern era” this weekend at Stagecoach in California?!

He closes out the festival Sunday night, but went to his pal Keith Urban who’s also playing the festival to ask what he should expect:

Garth says, “You know, this is going to be the first festival that we’ve gotten to play in the modern era, and…Keith Urban’s on there…so I had to text Keith, ‘Hey, man – what’re these things like?’ And he said, ‘It’ll be the most fun you’ve ever had.’ So, to tell Garth Brooks it’s going to be the most fun you’ve ever had?!! I’m so looking forward to it.”