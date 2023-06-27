The gang's back in Hulu's trailer to new episodes of 'Futurama'

Hulu released the trailer to the new season of Futurama on Tuesday, June 27. The snippet shows the gang getting used to a new pandemic, Explovid-23, and all that comes with it, including the novel idea of nasal swabs.



"That looks kinda fun! I look forward to doing it hundreds of times!" the gang's lobster-like Dr. Zoidberg said. Aside from COVID culture, cancel culture also gets sent up this season, as does the Bitcoin craze and omnipresent digital assistants like Amazon's Alexa.

According to the streaming service, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact."

It adds, "The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles."

The fun starts July 24 on Hulu.

