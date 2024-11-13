'Full House' alum Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis: 'My own personal battle'

Full House alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast Full House Rewind that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I've often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I'm wearing this hat for another reason," he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. He called the diagnosis a "big surprise."

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Coulier said "this has all happened to me very quickly," and revealed he's already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a "preemptive strike" rather than wait for his hair to fall out.

"This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on Full House Rewind?" he said. "Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us."

Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer — his sister, his niece and his mother — have inspired him to fight the disease.

"I saw what they went through, and if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I'm going to put up a pretty good fight," he said.

Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened.

"Early detection can mean all the difference in the world," he said. "And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I'm on is all going to be worth it, because there's a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.