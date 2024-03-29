Francis Ford Coppola's big-budget 'Megalopolis' screens for celebs, distributors

Members of the movie's A-list cast, as well as other stars, turned out for the first-ever screening of Francis Ford Coppola's long-gestating, mostly self-funded movie Megalopolis in Los Angeles Friday.

Deadline's Mike Fleming was there, noting the legendary Godfather Oscar winner's movie played for the likes of Academy Award winners Al Pacino, Anjelica Huston and Nicolas Cage, as well as Iron Man director Jon Favreau, The Whale's Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky and more.

Some of the cast, including Shia LaBeouf and Coppola's sister, Godfather and Rocky franchise star Talia Shire, were also on hand at the Universal CityWalk IMAX Theater for the event, which was designed to get studios interested in bringing the movie to theaters.

Fleming says the film -- despite its epic premise, about a New York-like city rebuilding after a disaster -- evidently doesn't have an epic length, à la Killers of the Flower Moon. It runs a "remarkably brief two hours and 13 minutes, not including credits," according to his article.

As reported, the movie's cast also includes Oscar winners Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman; Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Laurence Fishburne; Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito; Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman; Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman; and Fast and Furious series star Nathalie Emmanuel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.