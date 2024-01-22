The fourth 'Expendables' movie tops the heap for 44th annual Razzie Awards

It's that time of year again: A day before Hollywood celebrates its best of the year with Oscar nominations comes the salute to the worst, the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The fourth Expendables movie, Expend4bles, led the pack with seven nominations, followed by The Exorcist: Believer with five, tied with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

On the not-so-superhero side, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tied Shazam: Fury of the Gods with four, and the horror film Meg 2: The Trench earned three.

The 44th annual Razzie "winners" will be unveiled on the now traditional "Oscar Eve," Saturday, March 9.

Here are the nominations:

WORST FILM

Expend4bles

The Exorcist: Believer

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe - The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel - Fast X

Chris Evans - Ghosted

Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight - Mercy



WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas - Ghosted

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek - Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez - The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall - About My Father

Megan Fox - Expend4bles

Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy's



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant

Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope") - The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables



WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" - Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans - Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh - Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench



WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of...Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

