FL's most popular Thanksgiving side dish is mac-n-cheese?

I like mac-n-cheese just as much as the nexy guy, but it’s never been a side dish on our Thanksgiving table. I wouldn’t say no to it, let’s be clear. lol

However, the sides on my table are typically stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, all the traditional things. So, when I saw a stat that said mac-n-cheese was Florida’s #1 side dish, it made me wonder what’s #1 in other States.

A poll by Online Casinos (why them, I have no idea) of 2,500 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving found the most popular side dish in all 50 states. Here’s a quick snapshot of their findings:

1. Mashed potatoes- They’re #1 in 14 states, mostly all west of the Mississippi.

2. Stuffing or dressing- 12 states, all scattered across the country.

3. Mac-and-cheese with eight, including Florida. It’s especially popular in the South.

4. Green bean casserole- Six states, mostly in the Midwest.

5. Sweet potato casserole was #1 in three states: Kansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

6. Corn casserole, two. Kentucky and West Virginia.

7. Creamed spinach, two states. Massachusetts and Connecticut.

8. Deviled eggs, two states. Indiana and Alabama. (That’s really their #1 side?)

9. Cranberry sauce. It’s #1 in Wyoming.

They also looked at each state’s favorite dessert/pie and pumpkin dominates in 38 states. Apple is next with seven and pecan with five.

Happy Thanksgiving!