Florida is home to the #1 beach in the U.S.

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 20: People visit Clearwater Beach during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic March 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. The city of Clearwater has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and ordered all its public beaches to close at 11:59 PM on March 20th. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a quick getaway or somewhere to go for Spring Break that’s relaxing, beautiful and has plenty to do, you don’t have to look very far.

Tripadvisor just released their “Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best” and the best beach is right here in the Sunshine State. That title now belongs to Siesta Beach, coming in at #1 as the best beach in the entire country.

Tripadvisor says it’s based on, “Those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.”

Where exactly is Siesta Beach? It’s in the Sarasota area on Florida’s West coast between Longboat Key and Crescent Beach. From Orlando, it’s about 140 miles, will take you under 3-hours to get there to see America’s best beach.

So, who else made the list? Here are the Top 10 beaches in America, according to Tripadvisor:

10. Ho’okipa Beach Park (Maui, HI)

9. Bahia Honda State Park (Florida Keys)

8. Punalu’u Black Sand Beach (Hawaii)

7. Driftwood Beach (Jekyll Island, GA)

6. Clearwater Beach

5. Waikiki Beach (Oahu, HI)

4. La Jolla Cove (San Diego)

3. Ka’anapali Beach (Maui, HI)

2. Poipu Beach Park (Kauai, HI)

1. Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, FL)