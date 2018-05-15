Florida Georgia Line Teases New Entertainment Venue Coming To Florida

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We aren’t 100% sure what this means… but it looks like the guys of Florida Geogia Line are working on a new project right here in Florida! They have an FGL House in Nashville right in downtown and this is going to be called the FGL Boat House. Maybe somewhere near the water? Maybe somewhere near Downtown or near the attractions of Disney and Universal? Who knows… all we know is it will be in our state and we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

The guys took to Instagram to tease the Venue by posting this photo below and captioning it “Anyone else think an FGL Boat House needs to happen in Florida?! Welp, maybe it is ”