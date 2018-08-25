Florida Georgia Line Release New Song and Music Video “Sittin’ Pretty”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Florida Georgia line has been hard at work creating new music and a new album. They have already released “Colorado” and “Simple” which were different for the guys. They are trying out a new sound, for sure!

And now it’s time for even newer music from our boys!!! Florida Georgia Line releases another new song from their upcoming album called “Sittin’ Pretty.” Listen to it below and let us know what you think…