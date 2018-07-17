Florida Georgia Line Gets FGL Fest and Nascar Race

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We’re just a few months away from the inaugural FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Florida Georgia Line will headline a day of music before the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard gets underway. FGL Fest will take place on September 12, the day before the annual NASCAR race.

Something about country music and NASCAR go together so well! That’s why it was a no brainer have FGL bring these two togehter. Brian Kelley of FGL says, “It just feels like the right mix. You talk about country fans, you talk about NASCAR fans I think you talk about the same fans. So it feels like we’re just performing in front of a bunch of family and get to hang out with family and excited to do it big and bring some good energy and a cool festival to an awesome weekend.”

The FGL Fest will include an eclectic lineup of performers, including Nelly, Cole Swindell, Riley Green, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, Stephanie Quayle and Mason Ramsey.