Posted: May 31, 2018

Florida Georgia Line Clear Out Instagram To Tease New Music

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

We’ve seen a number of artists do this before – and FGL are next to clear out their Instagram page to what looks like to be a tease towards new music. The photos they’ve put up look like a music video shoot, and I may or may not be able to confirm we’re going to have something reaaaaaaal soon from the guys.

