Florida Georgia Line Announces Las Vegas Residency

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Florida Georgia Line announced yesterday they’re headed to Vegas for a [short] residency at the end of this year!

It’ll happen this December at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The “Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas” residency kicks off December 1, with additional shows set for December 5, 7, 8 and 11. The adorable “Lil Hank Williams” Mason Ramsey (a.k.a the Walmart yodeler) will be opening the shows, and if you’re wondering what the connection is there…..Tyler Hubbard wrote “Famous” which is the song that blew up on YouTube.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Saturday (6/9) at 10 AM local time.