Florence Pugh gives fans a sneak peek of Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' movie

Dune: Part Two star Florence Pugh gave Marvel fans a behind-the-scenes peek of her next MCU movie, the star-studded Thunderbolts, on Instagram.

Dressed as her character, former assassin Yelena Belova, Pugh begins by exiting her studio trailer with a friendly "Hey guys!"

As she walks, she explains she's been off Insta partly because she was "whisked off to Atlanta to go shoot a movie that I'm really not allowed to talk too much about."

"But I can show you some things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone," she says coyly.

As Pugh walks on the studio lot, she points out random crew members before entering a studio and whispering because shooting is underway. "I can show you a sneak peek of some of the sets," she says, spinning her camera around to reveal what appears to be an elevator shaft.

As she continues, she says, "Oh, I can show you Jake," meaning Jake Schreier, the movie's director.

"What are we allowed to show?" Pugh asks, only for him to reply, "I don't even think you're even allowed to be doing this!"

With that, she reveals "Thunderbolts" on the back of a director's chair.

The movie will see Pugh's character team up with other MCU vets, including David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' shadowy Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

"We're having an amazing time, and I can't wait for you to see what we've made!" she says before signing off with a kiss to camera.

The movie comes out May 2, 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

