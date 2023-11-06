'Five Nights at Freddy's' reigns with $17.8 million in slow box office weekend

Five Nights at Freddy's held on to the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $17.8 million haul -- a far cry from its $80 million debut a week ago, but not all that bad considering it's already available to stream on Peacock.

Second place went to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which earned an estimated $13.5 million in its fourth outing, for a total of $165 million at the North American box office. The concert film has collected a total of $231 million worldwide.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon pulled up in third place with an estimated $7 million, bringing its three-week domestic tally to $52.3 million. Worldwide the film -- starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons -- has delivered $119.2 million.

After opening in four theaters last week, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla -- adapted from Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me and starring Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny -- debuted in fourth place earning an estimated $5.3 million haul at the domestic box office after expanding to 1,344 screens.

The drama Radical rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $2.7 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. globally, the film has earned $10.2 million.

