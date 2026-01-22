Fire and ice: 'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of 'Heated Rivalry' at TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Heated Rivalry is heading to the Olympics.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals to lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit series, will be among the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The Olympic torch relay begins in Greece, where the first Olympics took place, and makes its way to the host city. The torch is currently in Trieste, Italy, and will visit 13 more cities in the country before the opening ceremony in Milan on Feb. 6.

No word yet on where or when Storrie and Williams will be picking up the torch.

In the show’s second episode, titled “Olympians,” their characters compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Season 1 of the steamy romance is available on HBO Max in the U.S., and the show has already scored a season 2 renewal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.