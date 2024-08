Chris Stapleton Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 16, 2023 Chris Stapleton kicked off the final weekend of big stars at the Houston Rodeo, with his amazing performance at NRG! (Mike Lanier)

Prior to Chris Stapleton becoming the country super-star that he currently is, he was in a band called Steel Drivers. He was at the GRAMMYs, his first time attending and met a super fan, but there was one problem... He had no clue who Christ Stapleton actually was.

Chris was on “The Jennifer Hudson” show and talked about how the guy thought he was in Lynyrd Skynyrd. Plus, who is the other country artist people confuse him with?