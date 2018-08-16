Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 16, 2018

Faith Hill Reacts To Death Of Aretha Franklin

Comments

Related

View Larger
Faith Hill Reacts To Death Of Aretha Franklin

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The world is reacting to the loss of a beautiful soul. Aretha Franklin. But artists who shares the same passion and career as her are really feeling her loss. Faith Hill took to social media to mourne and share her appreciation for Aretha, her voice, and her life.

Instagram Photo

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation