Faith Hill Is One Of Many Performing At Aretha Franklin Funeral

There will be a star-studded lineup of performers at Aretha Franklin ‘s funeral on Friday (8/31) .

Aretha Franklin was a huge part of music and many artists want to show their respects in that way. The funeral honoring the life of the “Queen of Soul” will feature performances from a total of 19 different acts, including Faith Hill , Stevie Wonder , Chaka Khan , Jennifer Hudson and many more.

While the funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple will be private, the Detroit Free Press reports that some public seating could be made available.

If the funeral is covered by the press at all, or live streamed, we will post about it! Many artists in the past have had a live stream at their funeral for fans to take part in saying goodbye as well.