Posted: April 11, 2018

Exclusive K92.3 Presale Code For Kid Rock & Brantley Gilbert Show In Tampa

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Another party coming to Tampa… Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Wheeler Walker Jr. will be taking over the Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, October 12th!!! They are traveling around the country to perform for their fans on the  RED BLOODED ROCK N ROLL REDNECK EXTRAVAGANZA TOUR…  whew, that was a mouthful! Are you ready?! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY (4/13) but we will have an exclusive K92.3 presale code for you that starts TOMORROW!! Presale starts at 10am…

Tickets: http://www.livenation.com

Keyword: DANCE

