CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Dylan Scott performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (DANIELLE DEL VALLE/Getty Images)

Obie, Chloe, and Slater chatted with Dylan Scott this morning before his SOLD OUT show at House of Blues!

He’s officially a dad of 3, loves to hunt, & is sharing his secret to looking young!

Check out our full interview here!

©2023 Cox Media Group