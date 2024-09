The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) HARDY, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Every show, Morgan Wallen does a fun walkout as he heads to the stage - sometimes he even has friends join him! Well Ernest & HARDY decided to recreate it - check out the hilarious video below! How’d they do? We think they nailed it!