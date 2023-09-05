Eric Church named “Honorary Captain” for UNC football during season opener

The University of North Carolina football team opened their season against rival, South Carolina, in Charlotte on Saturday (September 2nd) and they were lead by one of their biggest fans. Eric Church was named “Honorary Captain” for the Tar Heels 31-17 win. The Chief wore a #9 jersey in support of ineligible player Devontez “Tez” Walker. Church was also given the game ball after the win.
Honorary captain for tonight’s game 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/26EEHIwIur— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 2, 2023
100 wins for @coachmackbrown 🏆#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/FiKT2hdp4t— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 3, 2023