Eric Church named “Honorary Captain” for UNC football during season opener

2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Woody

The University of North Carolina football team opened their season against rival, South Carolina, in Charlotte on Saturday (September 2nd) and they were lead by one of their biggest fans. Eric Church was named “Honorary Captain” for the Tar Heels 31-17 win. The Chief wore a #9 jersey in support of ineligible player Devontez “Tez” Walker. Church was also given the game ball after the win.

