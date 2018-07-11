Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 11, 2018

Eric Church Has Big News For Fans

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We don’t know what it is yet! We are hoping it’s new music, which is probably what it is, but you never know! Could be a new tour, could be a new album, could be a new single, could be ANYTHING! But he is teasing everyone by posting a very cryptic thing to Instagram that only said “July 12th – 9:00am ET” No caption accompanied it either so we will just have to wait and see what it is!

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation