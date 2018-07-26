Now Playing
Posted: July 26, 2018

Eric Church Goes Into Detail About How Garth Brooks Made Him Mad

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

It’s been a few months since the CMA awards aired and the controversial topic of Garth Brooks winning Entertainer of the year but lip syncing his performance. But Eric Church is still very upset by it. He doesn’t hide his feeling either in an interview with Rolling Stones recently. He said “That p**sed me off. To me, lip-syncing is and always will be a red line. It’s fabricated…We don’t use machines. We use instruments,” Church says about country singers in a new  Rolling Stone cover story. Church was particularly irked after Brooks took home the trophy that night for Entertainer of the Year. “So the winner of the biggest category of the night lip-synced in the biggest moment on the show?” Church says. “F**k that!” He adds, “If I can’t sing, I won’t sing, or I’ll sing badly. But at least you’ll get what you get.”

