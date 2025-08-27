Emil Wakim will not return to 'Saturday Night Live' for season 51

Emil Wakim walks the red carpet of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Peacock)

Another Saturday Night Live cast member is leaving the show.

Emil Wakim will not return as part of the upcoming season 51 of the late-night sketch comedy series. The comedian joined the show ahead of season 50.

Wakim's departure from SNL was confirmed in a post he shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

"i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there," Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

The comedian shared that every time he scanned his ID to enter 30 Rockefeller Center, he "would think how insane it is to get to work there."

"it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life," Wakim wrote.

He ended his message by saying he feels so lucky to have brought some of himself to SNL "and say things i believed in."

"i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise," Wakim wrote.

Former SNL cast member Chris Redd shared support for Wakim in the comment section. "Congrats! You made it to the other side!" Redd wrote.

Comedian Nikki Glaser also sent kind words Wakim's way. "You made a mark on that show that will not be forgotten," she commented.

This all comes after Wakim's former SNL co-star Devon Walker announced he was leaving the show in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

"me and baby broke up," Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.