Posted: September 05, 2018

Ellen Degeneres Has Her Own Netflix Comedy Special Coming

By MelissaOnK923

On Tuesday’s season 16 premiere of her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that her stand-up comedy special will be available on Netflix starting December 18. The special is called  Relatable and marks DeGeneres’ first return to stand-up in 15 years. “I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix,” she explained. “And I was working on stand-up all summer.” The special was taped in Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

Instagram Photo

