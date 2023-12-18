'Elf' getting the most streams this holiday season, industry scanners say

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

Everybody has their favorite Christmas movie, but the industry analysts at Samba TV say they've unwrapped the data on the ones being watched the most this year.

Jon Favreau's Elf, starring Will Ferrell, was streamed by 9 million households in the U.S. between November 10 and December 10, topping all the competition, according to data shared exclusively with USA Today.

The outlet explains Samba considers a "watch" a given household watching at least five minutes of a given film.

Coming in second was Chevy Chase and company in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, which was streamed by 8 million households in that time; Home Alone ranked third, with 7.1 million views.

When it comes to new holiday fare, Netflix's Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Jason Biggs and Heather Graham was watched by 2.3 million households, good enough for fourth place.

Netflix's The Family Switch, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, tied for fifth with another new entry, Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross' Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video. Both titles were streamed in 1.9 million households in the U.S.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!