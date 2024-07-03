Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his "wife" in interview

Eddie Murphy referred to his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, as his wife multiple times in a recent podcast interview with The New York Times.

Murphy's first "wife" reference came early on in the interview, published Saturday, in which Murphy spoke on his career and his new movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old said, "I used to know who everybody was. Now, there's just so much stuff. I ask my wife, 'Who's this person?'" He added that Butcher would hypothetically respond, "'Oh that's so-and-so, the biggest thing in the world,'" said Murphy.

The Coming to America actor shares two of his 10 children, Max Charles Murphy and Izzy Murphy, with Butcher, an Australian actress.

Later in the interview, Murphy recalled his nightly television watching schedule. "I watch every night at 6 o'clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays I watched the Masked Singer," he said. "We do, my wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff."

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Murphy for comment on his marital status with Butcher. Murphy was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy recently stepped out on the red carpet for the world premiere of Axel F with his family, including Butcher and several of his 10 children.

Murphy also recalled his early days of comedy, including idolizing Richard Pryor. He also noted, "That's one aspect of who I am, that I'm a comedian, but I see myself as an artist. I'm a super sensitive artist, and I can dabble. I can express myself creatively in a bunch of different ways," he said.

