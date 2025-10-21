Eddie Munson will not appear in 'Stranger Things' season 5, creators say

Sorry, Eddie Munson superfans.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the fan-favorite character, who was introduced and died in season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, will not appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

Joseph Quinn portrayed the heavy metal rocker and leader of the Hellfire Club. His performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things set his career off, and landed him high-profile projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Sam Mendes Beatles films.

There were rumors that Quinn's time as Munson wasn't quite over, but the Duffers put them to rest in a recent interview with Empire.

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead," Matt Duffer said. "Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground."

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

