By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s been one whole year since the country music world lost a big member. Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter accident in New Jersey on September 8th 2017 and one year late, Eddie remembers his friend, band mate, and brother.

He took to social media to share (or tease) some old stories and jokes that probably only Troy would understand and even said that if he told the stories, Angie (Troys wife) would kill him. He captioned the video with “Miss you T-Roy!”

Country music just won’t be the same without both members of this country duo. At the CMA Awards last year, Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley honored Troy by singing one of their biggest songs “My Town” and Eddie took the stage, mid song, to do what he does best.