Easton Corbin Honors Fallen Deputies In His Hometown

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Easton Corbin is a major Florida Boy who loves his hometown and the people in it. He returned to his hometown of Trenton, Florida, on Friday night (5/4) to pay tribute to the two fallen Gilchrist County deputies who were shot and killed last month while eating at a local restaurant. The two officers — Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, — were honored at the Relay for Life of the Tri-Counties event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society. Corbin performed the national anthem in their honor during the event’s opening ceremony and then spent time meeting with the people in the community.

Before the Relay for Life ceremony got underway, the mayor’s office dedicated a “hometown” sign to Corbin. He took to Instagram to share it with his fans and captioned the photo “Well this is cool! The mayor’s office dedicated a hometown sign to me over the weekend. Love ya, Trenton.”