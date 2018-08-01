Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2018

Dustin Lynch’s Tour Bus Hit’s Elk

Dustin Lynch’s Tour Bus Hit’s Elk

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We have heard of bus mishaps in the past with artists like Brantley Gilbert’s pretty much exploded and Eli Young Band’s tour bus caught on fire. Well, this is a first. Dustin Lynch’s bus hit a huge elk while rolling down the road in Idaho earlier this week.  Unfortunately, the elk didn’t survive, but Dustin and everyone on the bus were fine.

He posted a video to his Instagram (found below) of himself and his crew right after it happened.  You see the cracked windshield and his driver talking about the elk being so big that “anybody would like to have him.”  Meaning, that’s a lot of elk meat.

The driver also describes how the animal suddenly leaped from the side of the road.  Dustin was able to continue on with his tour.

