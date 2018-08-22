Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2018

Dustin Lynch Gets Invited To Be Member Of Grand Ole Opry

Dustin Lynch Gets Invited To Be Member Of Grand Ole Opry

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

In the country music world, there are a lot of awards and honors, but there is NOTHING as big as being a member of the Grand Ol Opry! This is history. And while many artists play at the Opry, only a select few are members. Well last night, Dustin Lynch hit to cross that off his bucket list! Congratulations Dustin!

