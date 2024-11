CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Before you watch this video, there are a couple of things to watch for...

First of all, poor Ella is ok. Secondly, so is her guitar player, check him laughing it off.

Lastly, her guitar player gets taken down MMA style and doesn’t miss a beat playing that guitar! (Insert clapping emoji)

OK, now watch, this is funny as hell! By the way, Ella and Riley will be on Fallon tonight! (11/11)