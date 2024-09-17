Donald Glover says his 'Solo' spin-off movie, 'Lando', will put the "fun" back in Star Wars

While Lando, a Star Wars series bound for Disney+ starring Donald Glover, is no more, the project is being adapted into a feature film, with Glover reprising his lovable scoundrel Lando Calrissian from 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Donald and his brother Stephen are developing the project, which the actor hopes will bring the "fun" back to that galaxy far, far away.

He tells WSJ. Magazine, "I just want it to be fun, like, as a Star Wars fan myself, I think it's important that there just needs to be more fun being had."

He adds, "It's tough because there are very serious things happening [in real life]. ... But part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment and I just feel like we're lacking in that department."

He added, "Star Wars, I love it, but sometimes it be super serious. Sometimes it be, like, way too serious. It's like everything that has to do with the Skywalkers, is like so serious."

That said, Glover believes the card shark and frenemy to Han Solo who Billy Dee Williams first played in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is the opposite.

He adds, "Lando, I think the best part about him is he's a scoundrel, you know, and I feel like people can relate to that. And he's probably like, 'Man, this war is whack. I need money,' which I feel everyone can relate to. So, I want to just bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun."

It will be at least two years until a Lando movie hits theaters.

Star Wars is produced by Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.